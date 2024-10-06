CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.51 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 126.18 ($1.69). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.74), with a volume of 5,770 shares.

CPPGroup Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

