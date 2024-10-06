Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares.

Sirius Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.40.

Sirius Petroleum Company Profile

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

