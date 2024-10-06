Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.02 ($8.83) and traded as low as GBX 632 ($8.45). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 632 ($8.45), with a volume of 22,158 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 614.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 660.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.58 million, a PE ratio of 569.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

