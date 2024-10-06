Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.
Opsens Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.