Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $37.38 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $3,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.24 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

