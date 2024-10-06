Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $44,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.42. 2,773,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,378. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

