Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $300,594,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,955,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after purchasing an additional 863,846 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 85.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $208.09. The company had a trading volume of 985,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

