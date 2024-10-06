Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,373 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,563. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.