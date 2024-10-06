Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 212,300 Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Permian Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $9,473,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 49.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 612,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 573,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

