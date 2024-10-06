Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 7,430 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $516.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

