Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $49,000 Position in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $855,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 80,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176,636.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 80,301 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176,636.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,833.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,823,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,973,455.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,993. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

