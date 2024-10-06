Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. SWS Partners increased its position in Ambarella by 25.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ambarella by 67.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.62. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

