Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 15,779 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.82. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

