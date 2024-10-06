Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 41,900 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after buying an additional 57,709 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $11,318,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

