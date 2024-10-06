Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.80 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Gray Television by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Gray Television Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GTN opened at $5.44 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $539.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

