Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $876.88 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $838.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

