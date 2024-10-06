Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 552.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,082 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Fortrea worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

