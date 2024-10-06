Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.35 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Workday by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,123 shares of company stock valued at $94,376,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

