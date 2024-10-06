Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,693 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Ferguson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $194.95 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

