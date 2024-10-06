Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 53,459 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 38,185.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,487,000 after acquiring an additional 205,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,729,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,604,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after buying an additional 488,644 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

