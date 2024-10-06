Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Rapid7 worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

