Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 444.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 35.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $197.53 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.54 and a fifty-two week high of $201.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

