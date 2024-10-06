Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Flowserve worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Flowserve by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.9 %

FLS opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.