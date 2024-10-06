Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total value of $228,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,733 shares in the company, valued at $101,007,941.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,824 shares of company stock worth $4,580,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $182.26. 1,103,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,656. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.