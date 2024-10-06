Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $26.75 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $341.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.53 and a 200-day moving average of $345.06.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

