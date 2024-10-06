Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.24. 1,599,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,781. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.