Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $165.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

