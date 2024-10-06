Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. 10,083,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,160,145. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

