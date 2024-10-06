Bitget Token (BGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.42 Million

Bitget Token (BGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Bitget Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Bitget Token has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $38.42 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitget Token token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitget Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Bitget Token’s official website is www.bitget.com. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 1.06375629 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $49,545,019.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

