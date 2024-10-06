DigiByte Hits Market Capitalization of $114.78 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,549.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.23 or 0.00518363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00107724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00240269 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00073839 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,290,420,705 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

