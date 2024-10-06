Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $711.07 million and approximately $16.47 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00007478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,366.74 or 0.99708421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00055516 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,022,767 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

