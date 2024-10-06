Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $45.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00007370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00042824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.