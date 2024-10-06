Venom Price Hits $0.0813 on Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venom has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $149.34 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00253160 BTC.

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,240,514,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,240,436,832.97 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08262497 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,310,654.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.