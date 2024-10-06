IOTA Market Capitalization Achieves $429.74 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $429.74 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000801 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

