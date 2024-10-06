pufETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $365.59 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One pufETH token can now be bought for $2,456.14 or 0.03944190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pufETH has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. pufETH has a total market cap of $365.59 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00253160 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 527,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 527,357.04699952. The last known price of pufETH is 2,430.36318638 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,878,725.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

