Lisk One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.33 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $132.91 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000775 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,235,142 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

