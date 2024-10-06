SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.76 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $232.88 million and $109.76 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00253160 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,432,338 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.22070793 USD and is down -11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $121,022,520.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

