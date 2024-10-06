Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $552.06 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for $2,463.55 or 0.03972495 BTC on major exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $552.06 million and $30,979.19 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eigenpie mstETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00253160 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,090 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,090.06239366. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,459.84633225 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,463.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eigenpie mstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eigenpie mstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.