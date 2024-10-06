Zcash (ZEC) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.88 or 0.00046385 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $471.64 million and approximately $82.50 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

