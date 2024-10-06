JUNO (JUNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.79 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $15,520.25 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00253160 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

