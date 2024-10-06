Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $63,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOXX. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $855,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.25. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

