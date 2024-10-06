1,656 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOSL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $8,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.