Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 8,262.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE MCY opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.