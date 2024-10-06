Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($7.28) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.28). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.28), with a volume of 59,513,199 shares changing hands.
Inmarsat Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 544.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 544.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10.
About Inmarsat
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inmarsat
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.