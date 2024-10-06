Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 42,734 shares trading hands.
Water Technologies International Stock Performance
Water Technologies International Company Profile
Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Water Technologies International
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.