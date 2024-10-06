Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.68. Sharp shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 12,090 shares trading hands.

Sharp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

