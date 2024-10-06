Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 82,940 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.75%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.80% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

