Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,150.52 ($68.89) and traded as high as GBX 5,334 ($71.35). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,298 ($70.87), with a volume of 1,748,808 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($86.94) to GBX 6,430 ($86.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 5,900 ($78.92) to GBX 5,800 ($77.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($103.00) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($82.93) to GBX 6,000 ($80.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,271.67 ($83.89).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,888.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,152.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,869.92%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.