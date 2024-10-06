Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,150.52 ($68.89) and traded as high as GBX 5,334 ($71.35). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,298 ($70.87), with a volume of 1,748,808 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($86.94) to GBX 6,430 ($86.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 5,900 ($78.92) to GBX 5,800 ($77.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($103.00) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($82.93) to GBX 6,000 ($80.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,271.67 ($83.89).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,869.92%.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.