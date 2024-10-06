54,878 Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $206,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $727,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.