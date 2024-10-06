iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.84 and traded as high as $26.52. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 3,246,100 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 827.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 603,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 538,688 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 724,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 82,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 60,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

